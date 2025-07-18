Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 631 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE ITW opened at $257.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.