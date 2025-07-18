Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $74.05 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0898 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.