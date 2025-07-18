Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 12,866.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $4,368,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 23.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE:TPL opened at $993.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.08. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a one year low of $736.75 and a one year high of $1,769.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,147.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,256.18.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

