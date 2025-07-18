Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,902 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 4.2%

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

