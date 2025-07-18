Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as high as C$0.65. Laramide Resources shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 776,653 shares changing hands.

Laramide Resources Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.63 million, a PE ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Laramide Resources

In related news, Director Raffi Babikian sold 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$35,000.00. Also, Director Marc Charles Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. Insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,350 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration and development of high-quality uranium assets based in Australia and the United States. The company’s project includes Churchrock and ISR, New Mexico; La Sal, Utah; La Jara Mesa; Westmoreland, Australia, and Murphy Project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.