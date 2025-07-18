Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 748 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.36%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.