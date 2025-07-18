Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 49,434 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,434 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 10.04% of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000.

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $21.13.

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

