Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $302.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.65 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

