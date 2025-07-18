Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE WEC opened at $106.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

