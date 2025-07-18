Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,117 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.81. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $112.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

