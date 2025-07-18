Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 362,440 First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 362,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,608,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,016,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,317,000 after buying an additional 263,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after acquiring an additional 781,670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,435,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,474,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,715,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTCB opened at $20.83 on Friday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

