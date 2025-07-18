JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,225

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,170 ($15.71) to GBX 1,225 ($16.45) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

DNLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($17.19) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,306 ($17.54).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Trading Up 2.4%

Insider Activity

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,215.89 ($16.33) on Friday. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 836.61 ($11.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,279 ($17.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,169.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,049.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, insider Ajay Kavan bought 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,142 ($15.34) per share, with a total value of £29,931.82 ($40,193.12). Also, insider Karen Witts sold 24,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.82), for a total value of £285,983.06 ($384,024.52). 34.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.