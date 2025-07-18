Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.800-10.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.2 billion-$93.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.4 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.11.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average is $154.84. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Johnson & Johnson stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

