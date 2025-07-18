J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) vs. Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Financial Survey

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) and J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Tesco has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. Sainsbury has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Tesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $89.07 billion 0.41 $2.07 billion N/A N/A J. Sainsbury $41.86 billion 0.22 $308.77 million N/A N/A

This table compares Tesco and J. Sainsbury”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than J. Sainsbury.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tesco and J. Sainsbury, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 1 2 2 3.20 J. Sainsbury 0 3 0 3 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and J. Sainsbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A J. Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. J. Sainsbury pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Summary

Tesco beats J. Sainsbury on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities. In addition, it provides banking and insurance and mobile operating services. Further, the company operates a network of one stop convenience stores; and offers data science, technology, software, and consultancy services. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About J. Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets. It is also involved in the online grocery and general merchandise operations. In addition, it offers financial services, such as credit cards, scorecards, and personal loans; and home, car, pet, travel, and life insurance products. J Sainsbury plc was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

