IWG (LON:IWG) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 218.40 ($2.93), with a volume of 1060136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.80 ($2.92).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on IWG from GBX 255 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Get IWG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IWG

IWG Stock Performance

About IWG

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 201.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 184.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,629.31.

(Get Free Report)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.