iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,016,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $434.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $435.16. The stock has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.83 and a 200-day moving average of $391.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

