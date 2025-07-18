iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Decreased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,591 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,852,000 after buying an additional 328,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,605,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,740,000 after acquiring an additional 104,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,182,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,448,000 after buying an additional 83,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.98. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.