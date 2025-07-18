iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $82.76 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

