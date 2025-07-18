IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Director Sells $292,877.46 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 6,789 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $292,877.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,594.46. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:IONQ opened at $44.83 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative net margin of 753.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. IonQ’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 348.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 780.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

