Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $184.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.