Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,039,200,000 after purchasing an additional 243,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,401,493,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,184,000 after purchasing an additional 295,025 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $516.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.82 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $536.26 and its 200 day moving average is $536.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.