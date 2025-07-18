Insider Selling: ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $28,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,770. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ReposiTrak stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. ReposiTrak Inc. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $342.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0182 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. ReposiTrak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReposiTrak stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of ReposiTrak worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

