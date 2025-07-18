Insider Selling: Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells 415 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Moody’s stock opened at $502.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.07.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 142.2% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $4,550,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

