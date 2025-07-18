Insider Selling: Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Sells $681,191.38 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 14,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $681,191.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,032,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,251,759.30. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $48.37 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $53.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Maplebear by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Maplebear by 914.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CART has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Maplebear from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

