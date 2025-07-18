Insider Buying: NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) President Purchases $70,374.15 in Stock

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) President Naeem Ghauri purchased 18,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $70,374.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 459,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,434.05. This represents a 4.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. NetSol Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.59 and a beta of 1.02.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Further Reading

