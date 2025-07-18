Insider Buying: Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Acquires $49,980.00 in Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) Director Clyde A. Perfect, Jr. purchased 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $332.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 857,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $26.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.