Insider Buying: Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Acquires $49,980.00 in Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) Director Clyde A. Perfect, Jr. purchased 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Civista Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $332.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.59.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $26.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Civista Bancshares
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How Goldman Sachs Earnings Help You Strategize Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Catalysts Driving Plug Power’s Turnaround Case
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.