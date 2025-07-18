Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and traded as high as $44.00. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 321 shares traded.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70.

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.