Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and traded as high as $44.00. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 321 shares traded.
Infineon Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
