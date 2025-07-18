ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 24.8% – Time to Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 24.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.57 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.56 ($0.03). 7,743,507 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 6,650,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

ImmuPharma Stock Up 13.0%

The stock has a market cap of £9.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.02.

Get ImmuPharma alerts:

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. As a group, analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.