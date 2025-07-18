ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 24.8% – Time to Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 24.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.57 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.56 ($0.03). 7,743,507 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 6,650,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).
The stock has a market cap of £9.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.02.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. As a group, analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
