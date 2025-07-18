Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,029,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,677,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,216,000 after purchasing an additional 204,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,004,590,000 after acquiring an additional 491,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.6%

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $255.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.