Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,666,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,077 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 850,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 129,106 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 198,796 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,097,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 505,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $964,008.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 326,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,182.64. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,277 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus set a $17.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

