Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Home BancShares has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home BancShares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Home BancShares

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $664,855.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,036.16. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $68,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,301 shares in the company, valued at $118,062.45. This trade represents a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,787 shares of company stock worth $937,840 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $60,169,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,431,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Home BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,825,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Home BancShares by 1,545.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 393,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Home BancShares by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 250,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

