Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 116.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Hologic by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 54,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 19,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.30. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

