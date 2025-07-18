Herbert Raymond Mcmaster Sells 500 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Herbert Raymond Mcmaster sold 500 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,575. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zoom Communications Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 9.0% in the second quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 41.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

