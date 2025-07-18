Head to Head Analysis: Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) vs. Its Peers

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hennes & Mauritz to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hennes & Mauritz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hennes & Mauritz and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennes & Mauritz 1 3 0 0 1.75 Hennes & Mauritz Competitors 874 4920 5311 112 2.42

Dividends

As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 19.04%. Given Hennes & Mauritz’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hennes & Mauritz has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Hennes & Mauritz pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Hennes & Mauritz pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 37.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Hennes & Mauritz has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennes & Mauritz’s peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hennes & Mauritz and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hennes & Mauritz $22.18 billion $1.11 billion 21.23 Hennes & Mauritz Competitors $5.93 billion $365.27 million 55.00

Hennes & Mauritz has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Hennes & Mauritz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hennes & Mauritz and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennes & Mauritz 4.35% 23.48% 5.70% Hennes & Mauritz Competitors -6.36% 2.21% 1.43%

Summary

Hennes & Mauritz peers beat Hennes & Mauritz on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, H&M Move, H&M Beauty, COS, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound, and Singular Society brand names. In addition, it operates Sellpy, a broad digital platform for second-hand fashion and other products; and Creator Studio, a global platform for merchandise design and production, as well as provides solutions to extend the useful life of unwanted garments through reuse and recycling under Looper Textile name. The company offers its products through online and physical stores. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

