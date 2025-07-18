Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

Harleysville Savings Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HARL opened at $23.02 on Friday. Harleysville Savings Financial has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Harleysville Savings Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Harleysville Savings Financial had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.

About Harleysville Savings Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

