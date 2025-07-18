Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) shares were up 28.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 643,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 468% from the average daily volume of 113,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

