Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Shares Up 28.6% – Still a Buy?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 28.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 643,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 468% from the average daily volume of 113,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17. The firm has a market cap of C$9.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

Featured Stories

