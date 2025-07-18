Graypoint LLC Purchases 279 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in American Tower by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,252,000 after acquiring an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 363,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,585,000 after buying an additional 85,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $223.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.88.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

