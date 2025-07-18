Graypoint LLC Purchases 2,167 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

