Graypoint LLC Has $895,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LMT opened at $469.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.56.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $554.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.69.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

