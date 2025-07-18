Graypoint LLC Acquires 4,359 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.17% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.78. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 39.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCSF

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.