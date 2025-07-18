Graypoint LLC Acquires 1,366 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

