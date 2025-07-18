Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

