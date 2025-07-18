Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,541,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 40,841.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,480,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,172,000 after buying an additional 253,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,233,000 after purchasing an additional 223,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,022,000 after acquiring an additional 190,326 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $361.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $352.37 and a one year high of $584.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.52.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.67.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total value of $47,562.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,228. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

