Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.07.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRSH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. Diker Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 120,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 40.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,761 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Freshworks stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
