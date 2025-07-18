Fortis Group Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $180.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.