Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,235 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 27.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA opened at $44.06 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $518.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.48 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PZZA. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PZZA

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.