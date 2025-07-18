Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,626,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $180.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average of $204.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

