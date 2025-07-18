Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,956 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $561.80 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $562.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $532.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.84.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

