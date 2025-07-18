FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

FMC has a payout ratio of 58.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $42.29 on Friday. FMC has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18.

Institutional Trading of FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.70 million. FMC had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FMC stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 137.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in FMC were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of FMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

